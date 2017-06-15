Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are having a fashion face-off on Twitter but is AbRam stealing their thunder? View pic

Now this is something that you wouldn’t get to witness everyday! No seriously, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan just had the most unusual Twitter banter ever. It all started after Gauri shared a picture of herself wearing a casual black top with a pair of blue denims and captioned it saying, “Blue jeans and a t – shirt … my look for 2017.” Of course, there is nothing extraordinary about her look. It is a basic style sense that most of us would love picking on. But still, SRK decided to challenge Gauri’s fashion game by teaming up with his little partner in crime AbRam Khan. Yes, the moment he saw Gauri’s look of the year, he replied to her by posting an even good looking photoshoot picture of him and AbRam wearing white on denim and captioned it saying, “Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then.” What a contrasting pick?

It’s like a fashion battle right in the same house but we believe, the award for the best dressed will neither go to SRK or Gauri but their baby style icon in white – AbRam Khan. I mean, just look at him. Although he’s styled like one mini version of Shah Rukh but the innocence with which he looks at us is such a delight to crush on. Sorry SRK and Gauri, you guys can continue the fashion face off but we already have a winner in AbRam. Here, check out all the tweets below…

Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then. https://t.co/xaiwlRVlA8 pic.twitter.com/cXST7PHl4M — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 15, 2017

Let’s not forget how it’s been really long since SRK and Gauri have had any such Twitter conversation. Tell me when was the last time you saw SRK tweeting to Gauri? That’s a different thing that Gauri keeps retweeting posters of Shah Rukh’s films with the latest being Jab Harry Met Sejal where she even captioned it by sticking to the tagline of the film saying, “What you seek is seeking you.” Indeed, we are loving this sudden exchange of PDA between SRK and Gauri…well, not really PDA but yea, whatever that is, it’s nothing short of LOVE, right?