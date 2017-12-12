Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are already planning Taimur and AbRam’s debut film together? Watch video

That’s one fascinating combo! A film starring Taimur Ali Khan and AbRam Khan will be nothing short of a blockbuster. The possibility of it might make Karan Johar really happy as, honestly, only he can make a film with a cast like that look convincing. But guess Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have their own plans. As you are aware, for an award show, the actor hosted his leading ladies for a formal chat. Bebo, too, was part of one of the segments. That’s when both discussed the possibility of having their kids in a film.

The video has Kareena looking ravishing in an off-shoulder black gown. She blushes and feels shy when SRK pays her a compliment. Later, they talk about the kids. Shah Rukh asks her what does she think about Taimur and AbRam doing a film together. Kareena was totally up for it. They both agreed that since the kids are already popular, even if they want it or not, they might just do their own thing. It really is a promising prospect. Both are good looking, which Kareena attests to, and are born to famous parents. No wonder their future looks all sunny and filmi. Check out the videos right here…

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena were last seen together in Ra.One. Now that the actress is back to making films, we can’t wait to see them together. They look really good with each other and thus, we want more of them on screen. Also, these days SRK is repeating his heroines a little too often. Although not fresh, SRK and Kareena will definitely be refreshing to watch on screen. What do you think?