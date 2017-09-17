Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan and Oprah Winfrey to exchange “Nayi Soch” on TED Talks

Talk about some exciting news! As if the fact Shah Rukh Khan coming up with his own version of TED Talks: Nayi Soch wasn’t enough, buzz is that the superstar will now also be hosting none other than famous International TV host Oprah Winfrey as one of the guests on his show. Yes, turns out SRK was always keen on collaborating with Oprah, ever since he met her for the first time when she came to India five years ago. So with TED Talks coming his way, there was no way he could miss this golden chance to have her as one of the speakers on his show. Also read: After Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan gets Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Ted Talks: Nayi Soch

Reveals a source in interaction with Bombay Times, “One international personality, Sundar Pichai, the Google head, has shot for one episode — he did not come to India, but did a virtual interactive session with SRK. The makers are keen on getting a few more. Oprah Winfrey had come to India five years ago when she was the guest of honour at a party hosted by the late Parmeshwar Godrej. Shah Rukh also attended the bash along with other B-Town personalities. The two connected then and he is keen that she be a part of his show. Since the show is adapted from the international format, the makers have approached her.”

When SRK was asked to give a brief on how is he planning to take over the TED Talks format for his Indian version of the show, he had said, “People will share stories about changes in society, in life — whether it’s about the climate, dangerous diseases or to help empower women — and all of this will be integrated. There are some beautiful stories — both Indian and international — which the team is planning to get on one platform and do a nice mix of Hindi and English speakers. I feel it will be a niche show.”

So far we hear A R Rahman, Karan Johar are among the few known personalities who will be seen sharing their life lessons on Ted Talks: Nayi Soch. The show is expected to go on air from October. Are you excited to see Oprah and SRK together, if at all it really turns out to be true? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.