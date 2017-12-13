Shah Rukh Khan and Prernaa Arora to co-produce a film and avoid the upcoming box-office clash?

While movie clashes make for good fodder for the news cycle, they are rarely good for the film industry. Not just business, friendships and relationships are affected as well. One of the biggest clashes that was impending in 2018 was that between Kedarnath and Aanand L Rai’s untitled film. The former is the debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan, who stars alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, while the latter is an ambitious project featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before role. Well, the good news is that we might not have to worry about the clash of the two films. Prernaa Aroraa of KriArj Entertainment had a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday evening. Buzz is that the two met to discuss ways to avoid a clash between their films Kedarnath and Anand Rai’s untitled project.

While the above information is enough for any movie lover to rejoice, the story doesn’t end there. An insider tells us that avoiding a clash wasn’t the only agenda for this meeting. The source says, “Red Chillies and KriArj are planning to work on film projects in the future.” There were reports that the two also decided to work out on a formula to avoid a clash at the Box office. However, our source adds that there is no confirmation of the same, but the chances of Kedarnath and Anand Rai’s film not releasing on the same date are quite high. With KirArj focusing on content-driven films and Red Chillies also being a leader in ushering new age cinema, it won’t come as a surprise if Srk and Prernaa collaborate and join hands on future projects. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan shares a pic from the sets of the Aanand L Rai film to let you know what a visual spectacle it will be

As for who will shift the release date – the makers of Kedarnath or SRK…we will get back to you with juicy details of the meeting very soon. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife. ALSO READ: Whoa! A set worth Rs 7 crore created for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath

Kedarnath is a love story based on the backdrop of a holy pilgrimage. The plot also deals with the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013. While Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a dwarf in his upcoming film. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as female leads, making it the stars’ reunion after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.