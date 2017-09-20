This Day That Year: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s second film together released 21 years ago today – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars of not just Hindi film industry or India but probably of the world. The first time the duo starred together was in 1995 blockbuster, Karan Arjun. The film was a huge success at the box office and had Salman and Shah Rukh Khan playing brothers of two births on the big screen. Apart from Karan Arjun if you ask even their die-hearts they’ll name as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai the second film they were seen together in. But what many are not aware of is the fact that the very next year in 1996, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen in another film. However, this time Shah Rukh Khan was in a special appearance and Salman Khan in a guest appearance. Also read: Karan Arjun, Om Shanti Om, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 5 times when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together on big screen!

Not just that, their look from the film is something we haven’t seen them playing ever. While Shah Rukh Khan sported a Charlie Chaplin-esque mustache, Salman Khan had a longer one. The film in question is Dushman Duniya Ka. This 1996 dud was directed by the legendary actor Mehmood. The film had both Shah Rukh and Salman in friendly appearances. The film starred Mehmood’s younger son and Lucky Ali’s younger brother, Manzoor Ali. Also read: Rajkummar Rao: I used to mimic Shah Rukh Khan – watch exclusive video

Check out the poster of the film below:

If you don’t remember the film or anything about it we won’t blame you but if you are a 90s kid, you’ll definitely remember this chartbuster track from the film sung by Lucky Ali. Check it out below:

The film was based on Lucky Ali’s drug addiction when he was young. Mehmood wanted Lucky Ali to play the lead role but after his refusal Mehmood roped in his younger son. While both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had cameo appearances in the film, their names and faces were used all over the posters and promotional campaigns. However, they didn’t share the screen space in the film. Also read: 10 films that had the guts to kill off Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor early on!

You can check out the Salman Khan song from the film below:

And a scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan below (at 03:23):

Also check out the full movie below: Also read: After Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, I wanted to rename myself as Raj Malhotra, says Rajkummar Rao – watch exclusive video

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates…