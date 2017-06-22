Shah Rukh Khan and Sivakarthikeyan are coming together for R Madhavan- Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda – here’s how 

Thursday has never looked better! As per the latest update, Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood and Sivakarthikeyan, the popular Tamil star are teaming up for R Madhavan – Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda! Yes they are coming together to launch the Vikram Veda Trailer today at 5pm today! With two phenomenal stars coming together, Vikram Veda just got bigger and grander! The film was already a topic of discussion as it starred two talented actors – R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Both have a knack for pulling off unconventional roles. This time, they are battling it out as Madhavan plays a cop, while Vijay plays a gangsta. Also Read: Vikram Veda teaser: Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi’s edgy cat n mouse game will make you root for both of them

Madhavan’s lean, mean avatar for this role has been much appreciated by fans but it’s Vijay Sethupathi’s salt n pepper look and his bulkier transformation that has been the real surprise. Both of them have truly got into the skin of their characters. But it’s not just individually that they blow your team but as a team as well. Their chemistry is riveting! And the best part, both share equal screen space. Nobody is over powering the other, in fact, on the contrary, they complement ecah other perfect perfectly.

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Kathir. The movie has been helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri. Reportedly, the film is inspired by the Vikramathithan Vedhalam folktale while some rpeorts suggest it might be inspired form the Hollywood movie – Catch me If you can. It was in November, the directors had announced the collaboration of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. On hearing this intriguing combination, fans obviously went into a tizzy.

We now can’t wait for the trailer! After an action packed edge of the seat promo, we bet the trailer is going to be out of this world. What do you think? Stay tuned for our trailer review!