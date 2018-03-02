Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise to become the second most searched celeb on Wikipedia

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the global icon. With every passing the fan following of these amazing actor has just reached new heights not only India but across the globe. The 52-year old celeb has now achieved one more milestone in his career. SRK has become the second most search celeb on Wikipedia after popular Television sensation Kim Kardashian. The actor has beaten many heavyweights like Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise. The most commendable thing about this achievement is the duration as it is measured from December 2007 to December 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Wikipedia page becomes the 2nd most viewed wiki page for actors worldwide from Dec 2007 – Dec 2017.

Global icon for a reason!🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/bj9Eqqg1Nq — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) March 2, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where he is portraying the character of a vertically challenged person. The film will be high on VFX and is expected to be one of the costliest Bollywood films. Earlier the title of the film was kept Katrina Meri Jaan but later on, they changed to Zero. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez’s thoughts on Sridevi’s demise show that the legend lives on)

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif with a special appearance of Salman Khan in a song. It will also be the last appearance late actress Sridevi on the silver screen, who’ll be seen in a cameo along with other actresses. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 21, 2018, during the New Year weekend.