Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting for Anand L Rai’s next; Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch releases; Take a look at Bolly Insta this week

B- Townies have been super duper active on Instagram this week. while some of them have wished Karan Johar on his 45th birthday, there are some who have announced their new project on the social media platform. Without wasting much time, let’s quickly take you through Bolly Insta this week.

Shah Rukh Khan

Heat, hard work and happiness beckons to #aanandlrai sets. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 26, 2017 at 2:30am PDT



Guess what? SRK kickstarted shooting for his next project and he took to Insta to announce that. since a very long time fans have been waiting to get updates about his film with Anand L Rai and now that he has begun shooting for the same, we are looking forward to interesting scoop from the sets of the movie. The film is yet to be titled and stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles too. (ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED on the sets of Anand L Rai’s ‘Dwarf’ film – View Pic)

Priyanka Chopra



So, Priyanka‘s first ever Hollywood film has finally hit the movie screens in the US. Baywatch also stars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson and has been in the news in India especially because PeeCee is going to be making her Hollywood debut. It will release in India on June 2.

Katrina Kaif

Happy happy happy 🎂. It’s kind of a late wish but we needed a new picture so I had to wait 😄 love you and may this year bring you all the happiness ever @karanjohar A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 26, 2017 at 2:59am PDT



So Karan Johar turned a year older last week and everyone from the film industry wished him on social media. Katrina Kaif’s post for the film maker was indeed the sweetest. “Happy happy happy 🎂. It’s kind of a late wish but we needed a new picture so I had to wait 😄 love you and may this year bring you all the happiness ever @karanjohar,” she captioned her pic with KJo on Insta.

Disha Patani

🌸🌸 @fhmindia photo @rahuljhangiani makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo ❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT



Disha is one hottie and with each passing day, she is becoming even more sexy! The actress has shot for a magazine cover and she took to Twitter to share pictures from the photoshoot.

Shraddha Kapoor

Celebrating 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🏝🌊❤️ @siddhanthkapoor A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on May 23, 2017 at 2:38am PDT



Shraddha is busy vacationing with her family. She has been sharing her pictures on the social media platform making us envious! After seeing these pics, all you would wanna do is pack your bags and head on a vacay ASAP!

So that’s pretty much about it for this week. We shall be back next week, until then stay tuned to BollywoodLife.