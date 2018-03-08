Shah Rukh Khan believes this was the most beautiful film ever done by him – find out

From venturing in the television industry in the late ’80s to marking his debut in Bollywood in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way since then. After spending more than 25 years in the film industry you would expect an actor to have few special films close to his heart. Some of which are precious to him and others that he personally boasts of. But with Shah Rukh Khan, that’s never the case as he always believes his best is yet to come. Yet there’s this one movie that he personally adores and finds it the most beautiful in his career span of 25 long years. With movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, Chak De! India and many more, SRK has evolved as an actor with time. But one movie that he clearly admires a bit more than the rest is Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial Swades. Also Read: Did you know Sridevi rejected two Shah Rukh Khan movies that went on to become huge hits?

In one of his previous interviews, the star was asked about different roles that he did and the ones that revealed a different side of his. To this he replied, "Yeah, Fan we knew clearly. It doesn't have a song, doesn't have a heroine. Whatever you accept from it. But neither did 'Chak De!' but you still do it. It wasn't a great film when we started it. Nobody wanted to do it. All the actresses left it and when the trailer came out, everybody said what a crap film 'Chak De!' is going to be. It was the smallest opening film of my career and we thought it was a flop on Friday, but people liked it. So in retrospect people tell me now, "Arre 'Chak De!' jaise karo. Similar was the case with Swades. It was another flop but I think it was the most beautiful film I have ever done. So you can't go by what people tell you to do, you got to feel it, just go for it and hope it works."

The 2004 release Swades was always considered as one of the biggest flops of Shah Rukh Khan and today after 14 years of its release, it’s considered a cult movie.