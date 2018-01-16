Shah Rukh Khan blaming the traffic for his late show on the sets is all of us on any given day

Shah Rukh Khan had promised to the media that he will surprise everyone by being on time everywhere. Those who have been part of the media for long know that the actor is almost always late to events. He is famous for walking the red carpet at award shows very late in the night or reach his film’s sets really late. But during the announcement of Filmfare Awards 2018, he promised that all of this will change from now on. That’s because he turned up for that event almost on time. However, something got in the way of this resolution and he got late for work again.

Shah Rukh Khan had resolved during the event, “I am trying to change. I am trying to go to bed early as well. I have cut down on smoking. This is the third time I have reached somewhere on time. In the morning, I shot for Aanand L Rai’s film, I reached there by 12, started work by 12:45 and Aanand sir reached at 1:30! He was shocked. I was supposed take Suhana for a class at 2, I reached there at 1:55.” He cited his presence at the event as the third instance where he reached early. He had then added, “I want to show the world that I abide by time but the world doesn’t.” He even threatened that if he gets organised, things will get lethal. But it seems today he lost the battle to traffic! Check out his post… (Also read: Yay! Shah Rukh Khan to come back with Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch season 2; will kickstart in Diwali 2018)

When it comes to traffic, we are totally with you, Shah Rukh Khan. Mumbai’s traffic is simply bad. Getting stuck in jams is the only constant in many people’s lives. But luckily, we have trains to make the commute faster. Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t even have that option. This time, we totally forgive you, SRK!