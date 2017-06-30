Shah Rukh Khan breaks his silence on his rumoured cameo in Sidharth Malhotra’s It Happened One Night

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha‘s Ittefaq remake, now titled It Happened One Night, is all set to hit the screens on November 3. While we were quite thrilled to see how this movie has shaped, reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s small cameo made us even more excited for the film. Yes, rumours did the rounds that SRK would be seen in a special song in the Ittefaq remake. But is the superstar actually a part of the movie? Shah Rukh broke his silence today and rubbished all these reports.

While talking to DNA After Hrs, SRK mentioned, “Not at all, I don’t have any song in Ittefaq. If I start having songs in every film I produce, I’ll only be doing songs then. We are planning to produce nine films in the next two years. So, then I would have to do nine-10 songs (laughs). So no, there’s no song like that.” For those of you who don’t know, let me tell you that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are producing the Ittefaq remake and from what we hear the whole film has already been shot. And while the final edit goes on, the makers are also planning the release strategy. As SRK added, “The film is over. We should be out with the marketing in a few days. Karan is sitting with the team and planning it now.” (ALSO READ – What does Sid-Sonakshi’s Ittefaq have in common with SRK’s Fan?)

On the professional front, SRK is also waiting for the release of his next movie as an actor – Jab Harry Met Sejal, which hits the screens on August 4. Meanwhile, he is shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Dwarf film, while also reading a few other scripts. (ALSO READ – Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha-Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq remake titled It Happened One Night – view first look)

Coming back to It Happened One Night, the film is a remake of Rajesh Khanna and Nanda’s 1969 hit film, Ittefaq. The movie tells the tale of an escaped convict (Sidharth Malhotra), who seeks refuge in the house of a young woman (Sonakshi Sinha). The first look poster of Sidharth was released last night and we were pretty impressed by it. With the first look of Sonakshi still to be revealed, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about It Happened One Night right here…