Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut come together to party as Zee celebrates its 25 years

The leading entertainment enterprise Zee is celebrating its 25th year. The celebrations that started weeks ago aren’t over yet. The company organised a bash and invited the B-Town to share the joyous occasion. “Looking forward to the evening of celebrations with family & friends! After all, it’s their love & support which empowers us to achieve milestones after milestones! #ZEE25 Years!” Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, tweeted earlier in the evening. The event was attended by who’s who of Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar amongst others. Check out the pictures below.

Mouni Roy who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti’s Gold was present at the bash. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a grey dress. She definitely proves time and again that she is someone Bollywood should watch out for.

Speaking of Gold, Akshay Kumar also attended the event. He was rocking his new bald look and a dapper three-piece suit.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the party in rocking a classic black suit. Black is certainly this man’s colour. Isn’t he looking great here!

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is not a fan of dressing up. The actor was at the party in a decent, plain T-Shirt. He will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif.

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol were looking cool AF. Bobby was accompanied with his wife Tanya Deol.

Kangana Ranaut was hands down the best-dressed attendee tonight. She wore a dress with a plunging neckline.

Deepika Padukone wore a black saree. And we aren’t exactly sure about her look. Well, make it easy for us. Tell us if you liked the look!

Ranveer Singh as usual dressed quirkily. Zee has rebranded the company with purple being the new colour to be defined. Ranveer going with the flow was dressed entirely in purple. And he is probably the only actor on this planet who could look so damn handsome in purple.

The Kapoor men- Arjun and Anil – suited up for the event and were looking dashing. Anil was looking sexy in his salt and pepper look.

Prerna Arora and Yami Gautam arrived at the party together. They are collaborating for a film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie will star Shahid Kapoor as the male lead.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, Anupam Kher, Sophie Choudary, Sridevi, Ishaan Khatter, Sushmita Sen, Tusshar Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Harshvardhan Rane and many others also attended the bash. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.