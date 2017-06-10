Shah Rukh Khan defends the title of his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal

A couple of days back, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and finally unveiled the title of his next with Imtiaz Ali. After months of speculation, he shared two posters which revealed to us that the film has been titled as Jab Harry Met Sejal. Though it isn’t as interesting as every thought it would be, we kinda liked it. But looks like it did not go down well with a lot of Bollywood lovers. People started trolling the title on social media, some even calling it a mix of When Harry Met Sally and Jab We Met. Some tweets were hilarious, while others were downright mean. However, Shah Rukh Khan has come out and defended the title and we could not agree more with what he had to say.

While talking to Mid-Day, Shah Rukh mentioned, “We are all too close to the film to be objective. I was reading an article where the writer has taken great pains to go into the depth of why the film’s title is not good. People have to understand it’s just the title, there’s more to the film. There’s got to be a strong enough reason why the film is called that.” (ALSO READ – A fan trolls Shah Rukh Khan for the title of his next, Harry Met Sejal and his reply is EPIC!)

Earlier, there were reports that the film would be called The Ring. After that, Rehnuma and Raula were two names that were doing the rounds too. However Shah Rukh Khan feels Jab Harry Met Sejal is the perfect title, as he further explains, “The Ring would have been boring. Rehnuma was something we were considering, but it just didn’t go with the story. This is an upbeat film about Sejal Parikh (Anushka Sharma) and Harinder Mehra (his character). It’s not like I am not happy with the title. I am happy, but eventually it’s the director and the writer, who are most attached to the name. I am reluctant to say that Ranbir Kapoor gave it.” (ALSO READ – Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he came up with the title for Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film, Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about the title of the film – do you like it or not? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope about Jab Harry Met Sejal right here…