Don’t miss Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose in the Tubelight trailer – watch video

That Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen in Salman Khan’s Tubelight is an old goss! But did you know that Shah Rukh is going to be seen showing his iconic pose in Tubelight? I know, right? All you SRK fans out there must be jumping with joy after reading this.. I mean, of course we have seen him do it a gazillion times before but let’s not forget that every time he does his iconic step, we fall in love with him all over again! The trailer of Salman Khan’s Tubelight released a couple of minutes ago and I am sure you haven’t missed out on SRK’s appearance in it. He is in the trailer only for a few seconds and you cannot even see his face. It’s just his silhouette that you can see but that’s enough to get us excited for his role in the film. Now this has got thinking about his role in the film and how would his character be related to Salman’s… hmm.. that’s definitely one of the most interesting things to watch out for in the film.

Salman and Shah Rukh are going to be seen sharing the screen space after a really long time and that’s the primary reason why fans cannot wait to watch this film. We at BollywoodLife were the first ones to EXCLUSIVELY reveal to you that SRK will be seen doing a cameo in the movie. Bollywood’s Karan Arjun are all set to reunite on the big screen and we cannot really contain our excitement now especially after watching the trailer.



Have you watched Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer yet? what are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comment section below.