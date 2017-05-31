Shah Rukh Khan escapes a dangerous accident on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s next

What could have turned fatal, fortunately passed without causing much harm. According to Mumbai Mirror, a large portion of a ceiling collapsed on the Film City sets of Anand L Rai’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan injuring two crew members. Turns out SRK too was right there on the set during this mishap but God forbid, he was seated on the other side of the accident spot. Reveals a source in interaction with Mirror, “A prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling. The injured crew members were discharged immediately since the injuries were minor. Everybody heaved a sigh of relief that SRK was seated on another side of the set and was unharmed. Shooting was stalled for two days and will resume later this week.” Also read: Did Shah Rukh Khan’s knee injury make Aanand L Rai’s film an expensive project?

It can be noted how Shah Rukh Khan has a history of injuries while shooting for films. Whether it was by fracturing his ribs and left ankle during Darr( 1993) or undergoing several knee and shoulder surgeries that he hurt during the shooting of Chennai Express, Ra.One….there has been this constant worry about Shah Rukh’s health. In fact, his knee condition is so bad right now that even his orthopedic surgeon Dr Desai had issued a statement in December 2016 saying, “We had treated him with painkillers and injections five months ago but following repeated injuries, the pain had worsened. The chondral fissure of the patella in Mr Khan’s knee has completely worn out and repairing it is difficult and will take a lot of time.”

Thankfully, nothing major happened with SRK on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film; although we feel bad for the two crew members who faced minor injuries. Nevertheless, now that the team is positive to resume shooting, we hear the security has been beefed up to safeguard Shah Rukh’s ‘dwarf’ look from getting leaked online. Also, leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are expected to join the cast once SRK’s wraps up his main portion as the dwarf with the help of VFX.

