Shah Rukh Khan escorting Ranveer Singh to his car proves that chivalry is not just restricted to women – watch video

Everyone loves Shah Rukh Khan and we are also including the film fraternity here. There are many reasons behind that. The guy has become a success from literally nothing. His is a perfect rags to riches story which talks about perseverance. He gives people hope that if you have it in you, you can be a success in the industry. There’s also the fact that he is one of the most chivalrous actors in the industry. There are innumerable instances where the actor has been seen helping the ladies. He makes sure they are comfortable… no wonder women find it difficult to resist his charm. But his chivalry is not restricted to just the actresses. At Hello Hall Of Fame awards, he proved he is just as courteous towards the actors. He escorted Ranveer to the car after the event got over before taking his and speeding away.

Ranveer was really happy to meet SRK at the event. The superstar was equally thrilled. The latter has always been appreciative of Ranveer’s talent and they share a warm camaraderie. After the event got over, they came out together. Guess the young actor wanted SRK to get in the car first so that he could see him off but the superstar would not have any of it. He made sure Ranveer is safely seated in his car before taking his. And you want to know why we love SRK so much! Check out the video above… (Also read: [PICS] Hello Hall of Fame Awards: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Iulia Vantur grace the red carpet)

It’s so easy to love Shah Rukh Khan every freaking day!