Shah Rukh Khan explains the challenges of shooting the ‘dwarf’ film with Aanand L Rai

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘dwarf’ movie with Aanand L Rai not only pushes boundaries in terms of the actor trying something extremely unique but also encourages the technological advances in India. You might think that he’d be kneeling throughout the film’s shoot (as that is the easiest way to show a vertically challenged person). However, the actor reveals that his team at Red Chillies are going to foray into a new path of exemplary VFX. During a press meet for Eid, yesterday, SRK opened up about how he is proud of the film, not because of it’s eccentric theme but also the intricate technology that will be used to make the film.

He stated, “For me, this film is technologically the most superior one made in India,” SRK says. The actor’s company, Red Chillies VFX, is working on the special effects and he is thoroughly enjoying the process of making it: “Considering the technology we’ve used, it’s quite awesome that we’ve created such a film in India. I am so proud that my team is involved in it. In fact, we have set up a whole new office in Goregaon [for it]. We have shot for around 10-15 days and Anand has told me that he will edit it and show me (the final results).” Now you must know, it ain’t a piece of cake to make a film that highly depends on VFX. While sci-fi Ra One was known to be one of the best films of Bollywood, in terms of visuals, looks like now Khan is challenging himself to create an even better movie!

As the superstar spoke about this ambitious project, he further divulged on how difficult it’s going to be to shoot the film. “It takes a lot of time. For a 30-second frame, we have to work for almost a month. I am dying to see what we have done so far. We plan to finish the film in 15 months,” he concluded. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the main leads. With the way Khan is raving about the movie, we’ve grown super curious. What about you, BollywoodLifers? Tell us in the comments box below.