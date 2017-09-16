Shah Rukh Khan FINALISED for Dhoom 4?

That Shah Rukh Khan is the chosen one for Dhoom 4 has been in the news for over a year. While it may have been a conversation between the actor and Yash Raj Films at the time, or wishful thinking on part of his fans, it’s now beginning to look like a plan. After Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, it had to be either SRK or Salman to maintain the star power of the series. Since Salman is already doing another action franchise — Race 3, SRK is the perfect choice. Especially because the protagonist is the baddie, and he does such roles rather well. Case in point: Baazigar, Darr, Don, and Raees. Says a source, “Adi wants to take Dhoom 4 to the next level and he’s asked Maneesh Sharma to write the film. He’s currently scripting it. For those in the know, Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor (director of Dhoom 3) is now busy with Thugs of Hindostan. So the film will change hands again. Maneesh will probably direct it as well.”

Maneesh and SRK share a great working relationship. The source adds, “Although Fan didn’t work at the box office, SRK and Maneesh have discussed about working together again. Nothing is on paper as of now, but for SRK, all that isn’t required when it’s a YRF film. Only a call from Adi is enough.”

Interestingly, even when we at BollywoodLife had conducted a poll asking fans to pick their choice for Dhoom 4, majority of them had voted for Shah Rukh Khan, clearly citing he’s the chosen one. However, back in November 2014 when Shah Rukh was asked if he’s interested in playing a baddie in Dhoom 4 he had said, “I am doing a film with Yash Raj and that’s Fan. If I get an opportunity, I would love to do it. I find it very cool. But Aditya (Chopra) has never asked me for Dhoom.

Let’s see what’s in store for this much anticipated sequel of Dhoom. Until then, share your thoughts and keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story!