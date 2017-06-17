Shah Rukh Khan finally pays Ranbir Kapoor the winning amount for suggesting Jab Harry Met Sejal title and asks him to split it with Karan Johar

Finally Ranbir Kapoor is a happy man as he has been rewarded with the winning amount of Rs 5000 by Shah Rukh Khan for suggesting the title Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a pic with Ranbir Kapoor where he is seen handing him Rs 5000 (or so the caption on it suggested) with the caption, “Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please.”

Yes he paid the amount but also asked Ranbir Kapoor to give the share from these five thousand to Karan Johar as he revealed that Karan was the one who put Jab in Jab Harry Met Sejal. One more thing that was noticeable was how Shah Rukh Khan promoted two films with one tweet as he addressed Ranbir Kapoor as Jagga Jasoos. Marketing Maverick eh?

In the pic Ranbir is seen in a goofy avatar as he is happy receiving the amount while Shah Rukh seems amused.

Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

If you notice clearly the amount Shah Rukh giving to Ranbir is actually Rs 6000 as they are holding three Rs 2000 notes.

For the uninitiated, it all started when the two posters of Shah Rukh's new film were released with the title Jab Harry Met Sejal. He soon tweeted after the poster launch that, "Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward" hinting that the title is Ranbir Kapoor's.

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

Later at a promotional event for Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir had revealed how he came up with the title as he stated, “I suggested the title of the film and that time people laughed at me saying, ‘Kya bakwaas title hai (What a useless title it is’. Today when the poster of the film released with my suggested title, I was very happy.”

I was shooting at the Mehboob Studio where Shah Rukh sir and Imtiaz were also shooting. So I went to meet them and I suggested the title while chatting with them. I am looking forward as a fan and as an audience member to watch the interesting collaboration of Imtiaz Ali and SRK.”

When he was asked about Shah Rukh discrediting him about the total so he doesn't have to pay Rs 5000, Ranbir quipped, "That time I didn't know about the reward. Now that I am aware of it, I will go to Mannat (Shah Rukh's house) to take my 5,000 rupees from Shah Rukh sir… In cash please."

Well we were aware of Ranbir’s involvement in the title, Karan’s involvement was a revelation for us as well. Wonder how much amount Ranbir will share with Karan Johar, if he does.