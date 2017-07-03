Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam is a family that has aced headstand like a pro – view pics

You have often seen Shah Rukh Khan doing cartwheels or headstands during IPL, when his team KKR wins a match. We are pretty sure he does that even when his team isn’t a winner. He is an entertainer and he loves to entertain people at the stadium with his antics, regardless of his team’s performance. What amazes us is that he is a 50-year old who does headstands like he is 20 *almost dying of shame.* But guess what? It’s not just him but even his family has aced the move so well that you will be forced to think if it’s a family thing! Okay, we agree we are getting a little too far with it. So we will focus on the headstands by the Khan family. First let us tell you how we got the brainwave of finding the Khan family doing headstands.

We were lamely browsing through our Instagram feed when we found an image shared by one of SRK fan clubs which had Shah Rukh doing the move on the one while on the right, there is Gauri doing the same. The latter is an throwback picture and that’s when we got struck by this idea. Except for Suhana, Aryan and AbRam, too, have done their version of this move. Aryan is the reason why AbRam, a 4-year old kid, can do a headstand. He had lifted his brother by his ankle and made him go upside down. Now check out all of them doing it. (Also read: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor but their kids Abram, Taimur and Misha teach us how to enjoy monsoon!)

King Khan’s Handstand Vs Queen Khan’s Headstand! 😍 #srk #shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #bollywood #superstar #mumbai #gaurikhan A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

#aryankhan 👌👌 A post shared by SHAH RUKH KHAN | شاه روخ خان (@srkfan5) on Mar 4, 2016 at 11:44pm PST

Hanging out with the brother A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:47am PST

Clearly, for the Khans, ones who do headstands together, stay together!