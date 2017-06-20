Shah Rukh Khan gives us a sneak peek at the first song from Jab Harry Met Sejal – view pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s next has been making headlines since the first pictures from the sets were leaked on the internet. Then there was a strong hype generated with the title, which was revealed to be Jab Harry Met Sejal a week ago. The movie stars Anushka Sharma as the female lead, and has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. Not much is known about the plot yet but as any Imtiaz movie goes, be sure that there will be a compelling narrative that will move you. Along with that, we can also expect the film to have a great music album what with it being an Imtiaz Ali film. With Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz reunites with Pritam again, a long time after Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal. And the first song from the movie will be released tomorrow.

Shah Rukh took to his Twitter and shared the latest poster of the movie. Along with the poster, was the announcement that the first song titled Radha will be out tomorrow. From the smiling faces of the lead pair on the poster we can assume that Radha is going to be a fun number. We got to watch the song at a special screening and we can assure you that Radha will compel you to shake a leg. The song has been picturised at the beautiful locales of Prague.

In the third mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal it became clear that Anushka is on the hunt for a ring, and she is seeking help from Shah Rukh. No wonder the movie had the working title, The Ring. Now, we are waiting for the full-fledged trailer of the movie, that should hit the internet very soon.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on August 4. It has steered clear from clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha on August 11, by preponing the release by a week.