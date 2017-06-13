Shah Rukh Khan goofs up on his own movie’s name while rectifying a fan on Twitter

Even superstars are mere mortals and make the same fallacies as us, even when naming their own movie. Ever since it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie will be named Jab Harry Met Sejal, earlier known to fans as The Ring and Rehnuma, the new name, which is totally inspired from When Harry Met Sally and Jab We Met, has received mixed reactions from fans. People are still to get used to the new name, mixing it up with the Meg Ryan movie title, something which Shah Rukh Khan realised when he recently conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter.

Unfortunately, we also learnt that he himself is yet to get completely used to the new name of the movie, while rectifying a fan who wrote the name of the movie incorrectly. The fan requested him that he wants more things from When Harry Met Sejal, to which Shah Rukh Khan, bless his busy mind, replied, ‘To begin with It’s Jan Harry Met Sejal. U will as days pass.’ Oops!

Well, mistakes do happen, and since it’s Shah Rukh, we can overlook this. Shah Rukh Khan also later reacted to another fan’s disappointment with the title, saying that he himself loves it.

Ab iska kya jawab doon. I love the title! https://t.co/di0p51cJwi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release on August 4. This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Imtiaz Ali, known for making Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Rockstar. Anushka Sharma is the female lead. Pritam scores the music for the film.