“She is so beautiful” – Shah Rukh Khan gushes about Manisha Koirala; urges fans to watch Dear Maya

Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for her Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala’s comeback film, Dear Maya. The 51-year-old took to twitter, on Saturday, and wished good luck to her film and also urged people to go watch it. “My friend Manisha Koirala’s new film ‘Dear Maya’ is out today. She is so beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine… Do go and see her film please,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

My friend @mkoirala new film Dear Maya is out today. She is so beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine…do go and see her film please. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2017

Dear Maya, which released on 2nd June, marks the directorial debut of Imtiaz Ali’s former assistant director, Sunaina Bhatnagar. The film is about a middle-aged lady named Maya Devi, who refrains from stepping out from her house until she receives a love letter. Manisha has not only been getting rave reviews from film critics for her honest portrayal of Maya devi but also been receiving a lot of love and support from the film industry for her comeback.

Koirala has in the past worked with Bollywood’s three superstar Khans in films like Dil Se.., Khamoshi: The Musical and Mann. The 46-year-old actress says she enjoyed working with them but obviously she shares a special bond with Shah Rukh. They have done three films ‘Guddu’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Achanak’ together. Recalling the experience of working with the superstar, she said in a recent interview, “He has been the same, except the fact that with Mani sir, everybody gets quite (respectful), addressing him with ‘sir’. Shah Rukh is full of energy and enthusiasm. He is a great guy to work with. He has been an absolute pleasure. He used to be very protective and advise me a lot. He probably felt, ‘She is not getting it right.’ I was way too casual. I didn’t care much.”