Shah Rukh Khan has clocked 34 million followers on Twitter and we are waiting for another celebratory post

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved yet another remarkable feat. The superstar has clocked 34 million followers on Twitter. And this makes him the only Indian actor to have such huge following on the social media platform. For the longest time, it was Amitabh Bachchan, who was at the top spot, but now SRK has raced ahead of him, thereby taking the numero uno position. Probably SRK has not realised this yet as there has been no celebratory post by him so far. Yes, we know the man works round the clock, we give him that. Or is he planning a sweet surprise for his legion of fans?

Remember the video he posted on his social media platform when he crossed 33 million followers on Twitter recently? It was very unexpected. So overwhelmed was SRK that he jumped into the pool and recorded a message underwater to thank his fans for loving him so much. Shah Rukh, who was all decked up wearing a tuxedo started off the video casually, but soon jumped into the pool and played his famous dialogues from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge in the background. “I hope you heard every word that I said. It was right from my heart and so overwhelming that I am running out of breath,” he said and blew a big kiss, before ending the video. Check out the video right here:

This didn’t go as planned…but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna…Thx. pic.twitter.com/50miTK7QKK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2018

His fans (including us) are waiting for another celebratory post by SRK on Twitter. Are you?