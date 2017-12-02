Shah Rukh Khan has refused to star in the Hindi remake of R. Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha – here’s why

In the recent times, we have seen that the remake culture has become in Bollywood. Films like Wanted, Drishyam, Holiday, Rowdy Rathore and Singham are the great examples of that. Even in 2018, we will see Ranveer Singh in the remake of Temper, which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty. Interestingly, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was impressed with R. Madhavan’s Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha had planned it for a Hindi remake but now has changed his mind and has put on the back burner.

As per the reports of DNA, a source said, “R Madhavan, who acted in Vikram Vedha, brought the film to Shah Rukh, who initially seemed interested in remaking it. But currently, that plan has been put on the back burner. Shah Rukh isn’t remaking Vikram Vedha anymore.” As per the leading entertainment portal, Madhavan wanted SRK to portray the character of the cop, but the Baadshah of Bollywood found the role of gangster more edgy and interesting. “Shah Rukh loved Vijay Sethupathi’s character (Vedha — the gangster). He found Vedha more edgy and interesting. After watching the film, he knew that if he remade it, he would play the grey character of Vedha.” (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan: Who was the best actor of 2017?)

There were crucial factors, which made Shah Rukh Khan shelve this project. “There were two things. Although Shah Rukh loved the film, it’s an extremely layered and risky project to be made in Hindi. Plus, since SRK wanted to play the gangster who eventually turns out to be a hero, the space is very similar to his Fan where you end up sympathising with the film’s villain. So, at least for now, Shah Rukh is not remaking it.” On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled dwarf film. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and is set to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.