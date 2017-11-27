Shah Rukh Khan has the best companion as he travels in a train – view pic

Shah Rukh Khan and a train seem inseparable. Be it films or real life, they always get together. The actor posted a picture from a train station in London, where he is holidaying, on his social media today. The picture is enough to bring back so many happy memories of so many movies. Whether it’s SRK dancing on top of a train with Malaika Arora Khan in Chaiyya Chaiyya, or the actor making his way through the steam coming from an engine in Main Hoon Na. Who could forget the uber-romantic climax of DDLJ where Kajol chased a train on foot for SRK or when Deepika Padukone recreated the scene as she travelled with the actor aboard the Chennai Express. My favourite is when SRK deboarded a train and came running back to the station to propose Rani Mukerji in KANK. Can’t thank enough Shah Rukh Khan for bringing back so many memories of awesome movies with just one click.

Being a popular actor, SRK can’t travel by train in India. But he got the liberty to do that as he is in a foreign country. The actor captioned the picture, “Early morning wait for a train. Coffee and a book to go with it. Holiday done!”. And like always the actor has used an overdose of filters on the picture. His daughter Suhana must not be around to point out that he is using too many filters.

Early morning wait for a train. Coffee and a book to go with it. Holiday done! pic.twitter.com/5ctEsqtbbd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2017

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s film. The yet to be titled drama has the actor playing a dwarf. The movie stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif opposite the superstar. The title and the first poster of the upcoming film will be released in January, as per an interview the actor gave earlier. The movie has a cameo by Salman Khan and many Bollywood divas, for a sequence, which is similar to the Om Shanti Om title track. Ladies like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others will make a special appearance.