Shah Rukh Khan has watched Salman Khan’s Tubelight more than once and here’s what he has to say

Eid 2017 saw the release of Salman Khan‘s Tubelight. While the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audience too gave it a similar response, Salman’s close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan liked the film and has watched it more than once. Yes, during the media interaction on the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he has watched the film to which Shah Rukh Khan replied that he not only watched the film but liked it a lot. He said, “Mujhe bohot achchi lagi yaar. Maine actually dedh bar dekhi film. Maine pehle puri film dekhi. Phir uske baad the first half, I saw it again at 4 in the morning,” (I liked it alot. I actually watched it one-and-a half times. First I watched the full film, then at 4 am, I watched the first half).

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan is also playing a cameo in the film, of a magician who goes by the name of Gogo Pasha. Also read: Did you know Salim Khan and Rakesh Roshan were the first ones to predict Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom after Deewana’s success?

Shah Rukh was also asked about his cameo and the fact that, as revealed by Salman, he instantly said yes when Salman approached him for the role. He said, “Who can say no to Salman? Can anyone dare to say no to him?” He further added, “I feel very nice. The film has been made by (my) friends. I have known Kabir and his wife before I even entered films. So, it was my duty to do the film. I saw my scene and I think I did an okay job, so, I am happy. Like I did one scene in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil…” Also read: 5 things we learned from Salman Khan’s Tubelight’s lukewarm response at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, alongside Anushka Sharma. The film is up for an August 4, 2017 release.