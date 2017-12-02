Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan: Who was the best actor of 2017?

2017 has not been the best year of Bollywood considering the business at the box office. But there were many performances that won our hearts with actors’ superb acting skills. Despite having content-driven plots, these actors took the film to another level with their method acting and attention to nuances. Right from their gestures to their dialogue-delivery – they have nailed their characters to give us memorable roles. But which actor has impressed you the most with his class act? (Also Read: [Watch] Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in the first promo of Ted Talks Nayi Soch)

Here we bring you the nominations for the Best Actor poll:

Shah Rukh Khan for Raees

Raees was one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2017, especially for Shah Rukh Khan fans, who were excited to see him in a new avatar. SRK portrayed the role of a bootlegger in the film and right from the nuances of his character to even his baritone, the 52-year old actor slipped into the character and delivered a spectacular performance. His trademark dialogue from the film ‘Baniye Ka Dimaag, Miyan Bhai Ki Daring’ soon became a rage.

Hrithik Roshan for Kaabil

After delivering a forgettable performance in Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik Roshan came back with a bang with Kaabil. HR, who essayed the role of a visually impaired person in the film, garnered much appreciation for his performance. He portrayed every emotion with utmost sincerity and gave one of his finest acts.

Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The gen-next star of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan, who earlier delivered a great act in Badlapur, continued to entertain us with his antics in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apart from his innocent portrayal, the crackling chemistry between him and Alia Bhatt was one of the highlights of the film.

Salman Khan for Tubelight

Tubelight failed to make a mark at the box office, unlike Salman Khan’s other films. Yet, the actor managed to do something new to showcase his versatility through this war drama. Though the audience failed to connect with the plot, Salman’s portrayal of a mentally abnormal but kind-hearted man garnered praise.

Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

In Shree Narayan Singh’s film, Akshay Kumar played the character of Keshav with great honesty. Right from his dialect to his thought-provoking emotions, Akshay made us laugh, cry and think with his great act.

Rajkummar Rao for Newton

Like all his films, Rajkummar Rao again delivered a stupendous performance in Amit Masurkar’s Newton. Rajkummar essayed the character of a government clerk, who is an honest man fulfilling his duties to the core. The actor played his part pitch-perfect and connected the character with the audience. His camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi was the USP of the film. Newton even won over Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become India’s official entry for the Oscars.

So out of the list, which actor has impressed you the most? Vote now!

The most amazing part of this year’s best actor nomination is senior stars like SRK, Salman, Akshay and Hrithik are competing with gen-next and talented actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan.