Shah Rukh Khan in Dhoom 4 – True or false? We can tell you the answer…

Dhoom 4 is one film that everyone wants to see soon enough. The franchise is a big hit among the audience with all three films making loads of money at the box office. Thus, the fourth one has always been on the cards. These days news about the film is hitting headlines every day. In fact, news about Shah Rukh Khan joining the series has started doing the rounds as well. But now we can reveal to you that there is no truth to this tale at all. SRK will not be a part of the franchise.

There are reasons behind this as well. The script for the fourth film is not even ready. Plus, Victor, who directed Dhoom 3 is busy shooting Thugs Of Hindostan. So Dhoom 4, presently, is on the back burner. Also, SRK’s name never cropped up during any of the discussions of the film. A source from the production house has also clarified the same, saying, “There have been no talks with SRK on Dhoom 4. We don’t know who comes up with such stories.” Initially, it was Salman Khan who was reported to be part of the fourth installment but as of now, there is no clarity on that either. He is anyway part of Race 3, hence we don’t think he is too keyed up to do another film that’s part of a franchise. There were reports that Aditya Chopra wants to take the story forward with Dhoom 4 and has entrusted the job to Maneesh Sharma as Victor is busy with TOH. But now we can tell you that no such discussion has taken place between the two.

Now that’s a pity because when Bollywoodlife conducted a poll on who should play a baddie in Dhoom 4, Shah Rukh Khan had topped it. That means the audience is inclined towards SRK for the same but guess YRF needs some mulling over to do. Well, we can wait as long as the cast is good enough. As for SRK, he did complain once that Adi had never approached him for any film from the Dhoom series. Ah, well!