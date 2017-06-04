Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying shooting his ‘dwarf’ film, courtesy Aanand L Rai’s daughter and wife

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying working with Aanand L. Rai for his next. The superstar has thanked the filmmaker for bringing happiness on the sets. “This Aanand L Rai brings so much happiness on sets and the reason is because he has the most beautiful daughter and wife…Dimples overload. Thanks sir,” Shah Rukh tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to SRK’s compliment, Rai posted: “Love you Khan saab… Shayad meri kismat mein dimple wale logon se bahut pyar milna likha hua hai (I think I am destined to get love and admiration from people with dimples)… Thank you for being there sir. You inspire.”

Shah Rukh too sports dimples. He is currently busy with Rai’s upcoming film in which he plays a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Earlier this week, the “Fan” star escaped an accident on the sets of the film when a portion of the ceiling fell off.

Apart from the accident this week, the 51-year-old also became a victim of a death hoax when an European news network titled El Pais TV reportedly announced a ‘breaking news’ that Shah Rukh was “killed along with seven others when a private jet he was travelling in crashed”. Addressing all the reports, SRK posted: “Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets and yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film.”