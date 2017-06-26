Shah Rukh Khan is not onboard with the idea of his biopic! Here’s why

It was the annual press meet by Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of Eid today. The actor spoke at length about various topics about his life and career. At one point he was asked about his biopic. And as fans, amongst the media held on to their breath, the actor began to speak on the topic. He said that he won’t like if someone made a biopic on him, as it would be very boring. A notion that I strongly disagree with. Though during the evening he also said that he is a professional liar, so we are hoping that this was one his lies. C’mon, who would not want to see the superstar’s life unfold on screen?

“My biopic will be boring without my controversies and I’m the only one who knows it.” he made on extremely point, within seconds. But again he makes us hope that one day he’d let us know his side of the story, about his controversies. And biopic is a pretty damn good way to do that. “I’ll have to sit and write the script for that. Otherwise it will just be a success story and success stories are boring.” the Raees actor further added.

Shah Rukh who will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, also said that it is a perk if a movie works on a Friday. He added that there is an “amazing enjoyment in” failures. “When you become a public figure, the perk of failure is taken away,” he concluded.

In Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma stars opposite King Khan. The actors go on a journey across Lisbon, Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest. The movie is slated to release on August 4.