Shah Rukh Khan is taking birthday wishes for Suhana, have you wished her yet?

We told you how Shah Rukh Khan dotes on Suhana. He has always said that he is very close to his little daughter and that he misses her a lot. SRK is very fond of his kids and loves to talk about them. We even shared with you a few pictures of the father-daughter which are simply awe-inspiring. And guess what? Since Suhana is not available on any social media platforms, the superstar has taken up the cause of thanking everyone who wished her today. (Also read: 11 pics of Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana that prove she is and will forever be ‘daddy’s little princess’)

Suhana is now a 17-year old and her mother Gauri has already tweeted her wishes for her girl. She even seemed pretty excited about the day. Her Instagram post suggested that a big celebration is on the cards and she also shared a pic of Suhana with her cousins. Guess while Gauri is busy preparing for the bash, SRK must have taken up the responsibility of thanking his fans who wished his daughter. This man is so sweet! How do you manage to do this? Your small gestures are enough to make us love you even more. Read his tweet and you will know why we are getting so overwhelmed with emotions for him.

And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back…am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

Recently, Shah Rukh was spotted seeing off Suhana when she left for her college. How often have you seen a super busy superstar taking time out to see off their kids? Trust only SRK to do that. Now you all are aware how Suhana harbours a dream to become an actress, to which the actor admitted himself. So when he was asked about the same, SRK said, “I am a big believer in education, so they (his kids) have to finish studying first. My son will graduate. He has finished his 12th and he will have four years of college. My daughter is in school, she has two years of school and four years of college. The minimum requirement is to graduate. If you have an undying passion for films then get into it, not because you are good looking or Shah Rukh Khan’s kids or because I am an actor so they also have to be one. These are wrong reasons (to enter films). If they (kids) want to act, I would be very proud as it’s my line of work and we will have something to chat about. At this point, my daughter is interested a lot (in films), my son is okay. If they develop passion for films, I will be happy and even if they don’t I will still be happy.”