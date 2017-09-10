Shah Rukh Khan is thrilled as Trinbago Knight Riders lift the Caribbean Premier League 2017 trophy

Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon. We know what a sports fanatic SRK is. The good news is that his West Indies cricket team, the Trinbago Knight Riders have lifted the Caribbean Premier League trophy for the year 2017. The superstar watched the match at home and was cheering on his boys. Needless to say, his team missed him a lot and really wanted him to be a part of the finals. The team is captained by flamboyant all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and has class players like Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Hashim Amla, Brendon McCullum and others. SRK was closely following the fortunes of his team. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is missing Suhana, Priyanka Chopra celebrates her pup’s first birthday: Take a took at top 5 Instagrammers of this week)

@TKRiders absolutely marvellous.Dwayne dance for me tonight. Get the boyz to fly!Thx Trinidad & Tobago for ur lov pic.twitter.com/wv700Htt3N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2017

@TKRiders wow a second one. Wow wow wow. Love you for this happiest of parties! & tell @steelydan66 didn’t come so he got sum attention! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2017

It seems like SRK is pulling the leg of commentator Danny Morrison. We know that Morrison is a popular face in the commentary box but people do not take his cricket commentary very highly. Shah Rukh’s Red Chilies Entertainment purchased stake in the erstwhile Red Steel franchise and rechristened in Trinbago Knight Riders. He is also all praises for Kevon Cooper who was the man of the match. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…