Shah Rukh Khan just trolled Ritiesh Deshmukh for the photo-shopped Jab Harry Met Sejal poster and it’s HILARIOUS

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of savage and has done it yet again. If you think Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi have become troll masters with Bankchor, SRK is one step ahead of them. The recent poster that Riteish made a spoof of was Jab Harry Met Sejal. They renamed it to Jab Champak Met Amjad. Not just that, they even replaced Anushka Sharma’s picture with Vivek and SRK’s image with Ritiesh in the poster. Riteish tweeted the poster saying, “What you seek is seeking you…. Money, Where are you? #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor” It is one hilarious poster! We can’t stop looking at Vivek and laughing!

King Witty Khan re-tweeted the poster saying,” U could have used a better picture for Harry…Sejal looks lovely.” And Sejal does look lovely in this picture. You just can’t take your eyes off her…err…him in the picture. It totally made our day! This is the perfect #AskSRK hangover that we needed. The makers of Bankchor are totally killing it with their video spoofs and posters. They have even remade Hollywood movie posters and it is hilarious. Check out the film’s new spoof poster and SRK’s response to the poster right here. (ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal inspires several hilarious memes)

U could have used a better picture for Harry…Sejal looks lovely. https://t.co/XhSvvgFADp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2017

Can’t stop looking at the picture, can you? Jab Harry Met Sejal memes were already a rage on social media as soon as the title of the film was announced. Bankchor sort of banked on it and made a meme but got trolled instead. And this is not the first time that King Khan has trolled Ritiesh on Twitter. These two have made us laugh with their funny Twitter banter before, too. But this one beats all of those, don’t you think? This is probably one of the only reasons we love stalking SRK on social media!

