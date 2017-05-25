Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 10 celebs who will definitely attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash!

Karan Johar turns 45 today and we wish him all the happiness in the world. We also wish he keeps producing and directing movies for a very, very long time. Well, coming to the point, we are eagerly looking forward to a B-Town reunion as it’s Karan’s birthday. Karan’s bashes are known to bring the who’s who of Bollywood together – be it best buddies or sworn enemies. And a birthday bash certainly warrants a get-together. Every year we get lyrical over the pictures that surface from Karan’s birthday bash and we are sure that this year won’t be any different.

Whether Karan throws the birthday party in Mumbai, or in London, like the last two times, we are pretty sure of the names that will make an appearance at the party without fail.

Shah Rukh Khan

KJo has often said that SRK is like his brother. They are thick as thieves, and we don’t think we need to give you examples to prove it. You can certainly mark SRK’s attendance before hand.

#proud #timeflies #

AbRam

Well, if SRK is there so will be his youngest son, AbRam. Remember the last KJo birthday party, where a picture of AbRam in a ball pit was clicked? The picture went viral and still remains one of AbRam’s best pics. AbRam’s attendance is even more important this time than ever. Who else can keep Yash and Roohi company, right?

My favourite boy celebrating my birthday!!! #abram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

We might as well term Kareena and Karan to be soul buddies! They are so similar to each other and their camaraderie was for everyone to see during the many Koffee With Karan episodes. We can easily count Bebo in because without her Karan won’t have much fun in the gossip sessions. Maybe Taimur will tag along with Kareena.

#perpetualposers

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has been attending Karan’s birthday bashes since the last two years and it can be expected that she will attend it this time too.

Navya Naveli Nanda

The young fashionista posed with Johar at his last birthday party and the pic went viral. We are looking forward to see her pic this time around as well.

When childhood besties have kids we love!!!

Sara Ali Khan

Rumours are rife that the next star kid to get the enviable KJo launch will be Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara. We have also seen her attending a few other parties thrown by Karan in the past one year and that is all the more reason for her to be present for this one.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir and KJo have delivered hit films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and flop films like Bombay Velvet. They have been with each other through thick and thin. Besides, they, too, seem to be comfortable in each other’s company. So, be sure to expect him there. Besides, who will bring the latest gossip to the party if Ranbir isn’t there, right?

Manish Malhotra

Remember when Karan threw a lavish birthday party for Manish last year. The gossip from the party lasted for weeks. Well, Manish is certainly one of Karan’s closest friend. So he sure is going to be there.

Ayan Mukerji

Despite having a fallout with his cousin, Kajol, Karan is sure to invite Ayan to his birthday bash. Not only is he Ranbir’s bestie, but Karan’s favourite inhouse filmmaker as well.

Alia Bhatt

Alia has missed a couple of birthday parties thrown by Karan. There is no way that she will skip this one!

Now that we have listed the ones who may attend the party, we can’t wait for the party pics to surface…Happy birthday, Karan!