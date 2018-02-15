Shah Rukh Khan looks like THIS after cleaning up the gym and us mere mortals can only stare – view pic

Shah Rukh Khan can look good even when he is not trying to do so. It comes pretty easy to him , you see. We mean when you look like how he does, you hardly need any help to make hearts flutter. Say for example this selfie by the superstar. He takes a close-up shot looking away from the camera, with light falling on his face. There’s nothing out of the ordinary about this still but since there’s SRK in it, it’s enough. Imagine clicking a selfie from that close…you need some serious confidence for that! Now coming to the point about how he looks good without trying, this snap was taken after cleaning the gym. Not kidding! (Also read: How we wish someone would embrace us the way Shah Rukh Khan hugs Gauri Khan in this throwback pic)

Shah Rukh writes, “Wish this was a post work out pic. But it’s only a post clean up of the gym picture. Came across a Bullworker! in the gym archives, a sign it’s not been cleaned for years!” That made us wonder what his workout pic would look like and a lot of naughty images popped up in our heads. While we handle our emotions, you check out this image of SRK and tell us if this is not making you fall for him again.

Wish this was a post work out pic. But it’s only a post clean up of the gym picture. Came across a Bullworker! in the gym archives, a sign it’s not been cleaned for years! pic.twitter.com/jn7NE1PYLx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 15, 2018

2018 is a very important year for Shah Rukh Khan. He will be seen in one of the most ambitious films of recent times. Zero, that releases this Christmas, sees the actor as a dwarf and has Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, apart from SRK. Thus, all eyes are on Christmas 2018.