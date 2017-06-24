Shah Rukh Khan makes a hush hush entry at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party – view pics

It is Eid in two days, and Baba Siddique is holding his annual iftaar party tonight. The event will see big names from the film and TV industry and politics for a celebration of sorts. Salman Khan was one of the earliest guests to arrive and to bow out from the party. After him, Shah Rukh Khan made an entry. Well, many were surprised to see SRK not enter from the main gate, but probably upon seeing the commotion out there, the actor chose to make a hush hush entry from the back door. He was there at the party for no more than 20 minutes. He interacted with the hosts, and left without making any noise. Not many people realised that the actor has even left the venue. He was dressed in a white shirt and was looking dapper.

We were hoping to see SRK and Salman bump into each other at the party, but stars had other plans for us. The timings of the actor were such that there were not at the venue at the same time. Had Salman stayed just a little longer, there was a chance that we might have gotten their picture together. But never mind, if we want to see them in the same frame, we might as well watch Tubelight. The Kabir Khan directed film stars Salman in the lead role, and SRK appears in a cameo. And also these two have rekindled their friendship, after their fallout, a long time ago. So, we don’t really have to wait for the famous iftaar party to see them hug it out. Also Read: Salman Khan entertains nephew Ahil Sharma, Iulia Vantur chats up with other guests at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party – watch video

Well, as for SRK, he will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The romantic drama stars Anushka Sharma opposite the actor. The first three mini trailers and the first song Radha have been well received by the fans. The movie is slated to release on August 4.