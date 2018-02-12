Shah Rukh Khan meets his idol Dilip Kumar – view pic

Back in August 2017, when Dilip Kumar, 94, returned home after a stay at the hospital after suffering from dehydration, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to him. Suhana tagged along her dad to meet the veteran actor and wish him a speedy recovery. The pictures from the meetup went viral on social media after Dilip’s relative put them up. Shah Ruk, who is a huge fan of Dilip and his work, paid him a visit once again.

Dilip seems to be doing well. Recently a complaint was filed by Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar after their property was wrongly claimed by a developer on the basis of forged and fabricated documents. Saira Banu said that her husband lawfully owns the property situated at CTS no C-1395 and 1396 at Pali Hill in Bandra in suburban Mumbai. The situation sure must have stressed out Dilip and it was certainly the right time for SRK to check on him and his health.

Check out the heartwarming picture here:

.@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. -FF pic.twitter.com/GLrnqu1Ln2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2018

The industry knows how much Dilip and SRK love each other and their bond goes way back. When SRK was a kid, his father and Dilip were friends and visited him many times, during his impressionable years. Growing up, SRK’s looks were often compared to that of Dilip’s, and the Swades actor wears the badge like an honour. His love for Dilip goes to the extent that he says had he seen Dilip’s Devdas, he would have never agreed to act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version of the story. Isn’t that sweet?

Earlier in August 2017, the legendary actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here due to dehydration and urinary tract infection but later his health condition improved and he was taken back to his residence. Then he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia in November 2017 but his health parameters improved soon.