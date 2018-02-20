Shah Rukh Khan meets Justin Trudeau and the pictures are so charming!

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is currently on a week-long tour of India. He is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella-Grace and sons Xavier James and Hadrien who all landed in Delhi last Saturday. The family has already visited the most popular tourist location Taj Mahal, which is also one of official seven wonders of the world. Well, if they are visiting India and how can meeting a Bollywood actor not be on their list. That is the most things-to-do-in-India thing ever! So, Justin met up the king of Bollywood himself, Mr Shah Rukh Khan.

Yes, a few pictures of Shah Rukh Khan meeting the Trudeau in Mumbai have surfaced on the internet. SRK is known for a personality that can win anyone over with charm and interestingly the same goes Justin. It must have been a never-ending fight of who can charm whom first when these two met!

Interestingly only SRK chose to wear something formal for the evening. Justin Trudeau and his family went for traditional Indian outfits as they stepped out for the evening. Justin wore a golden sherwani while his wife opted for a light pink saree. The couple carried the Indian wears effortlessly. Their kids looked adorably cute in ethnic wear. Check out the pictures here:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next venture titled Zero. The movie is being directed by Aanand L Rai and will see the actor essaying the role of a dwarf. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles along with SRK, marking this the trio’s reunion after Yash Chopra’s swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan. We are super excited to see the trailer of the film. The movie is scheduled to release in December this year.