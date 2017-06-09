Shah Rukh Khan officially reveals the title to be Jab Harry Met Sejal with second poster of the film

And the mystery has been officially solved. Shah Rukh Khan has put an end to all speculations and has revealed the title to be Jab Harry Met Sejal. Quirky, right? The title was revealed in two parts by the two leads of the film. While Anushka Sharma revealed the first two words of the title with a poster, SRK added the following two words with another poster. We all can take a deep breath as the mystery around the title has finally come to an end! The rumours and speculations kept us all worked up, for quite a few months!

The title seems to be inspired by the Hollywood romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, which starred Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in the lead roles. Jab Harry Met Sejal also reminds us of another Imtiaz Ali venture – Jab We Met. Seems like history is on it course to repeat itself. There was a hullabaloo around the title of Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer as well. Imtiaz finally went with Jab We Met after taking an opinion from the fans, and we all know what a big hit that movie was.

Talking about the second poster of Jab Harry Met Sejal, this one has Anushka in the front being all goofy and weird, but cute and Shah Rukh is there right behind her, stealing pretty much all the focus from the actress. I mean look at him – all dapper and handsome in a plain white shirt and blue denims. Thanks to the two open buttons of his shirt we also get a peek at the tattoo on his chest. We wonder what relevance it holds to his character, who BTW is called Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal first poster has some serious SWAG!

The movie has been jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Imtiaz Ali. It has been shot across beautiful landscapes of Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 11.