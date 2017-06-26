Shah Rukh Khan on Aanand L Rai’s next: The film is about a vertically challenged person and I am proud we are doing such a movie

Shah Rukh Khan has contributed extensively to the industry, what with the kind of filmography he boasts of. Starting from a loverboy to a fanatic to a serious sports’ coach, he has breathed life into characters and immortalised them with his great acting. However, he did fetch some brickbats when he chose Aanand L Rai’s next, where he plays a vertically challenged person. Perhaps the whole concept of the film is to break the misconception that people have of dwarfs. So while people have been criticising the actor, stating that the film won’t work, SRK says that he is immensely proud of the subject and the film he is doing with Rai. While addressing the media, the actor said, “The film is about a vertically challenged person. I am proud we are doing this film. With the technology when it isn’t possible. It’ll take 15-16 months to complete the film.”

Just as he mentioned about the technology, his team at Red Chilies Entertainment are working on coming up with VFX that would best fit the actor. Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Khan had divulged more on what the height of his character would be and whether he would walk on his knees or not. The film will have heavy VFX since SRK will be about three-feet-one-inch tall in the film. He had said, “I have a bad knee injury, so no, I cannot walk on my knees. We have to do it completely on VFX. Aanand also feels that the VFX works best for the film. Otherwise, in today’s day and age, it will look extremely unreal. My VFX team has been working on it and I am sure we will be cracking it. You would like to have more feel to an actor and shoot it like a regular film and still be able to do it. So, we are trying to figure out and we are doing R&D already.”

As we already know, the project has been kickstarted, with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as Shah Rukh’s leading ladies in the film. So far the results of the VFX, with respect to his character, have been good. He was quoted as saying, “For me, the interesting part is to play this character. Of course, the visual effects and all come as an added bonus. Honestly, I think we will pull it off because we have done some tests and I think, they look outstanding.” He certainly has high hopes for the film. This makes us all the more curious as to what is it that makes Shah Rukh so confident about this movie.

