Shah Rukh Khan on clash with Akshay Kumar: I have always gone and requested people to adjust their dates

Shah Rukh Khan preponed the release of his next film Jab Harry Met Sejal by a week and proved that he is the smartest producer that Bollywood has. The film which was supposed to release on August 11, will now hit the theatres on August 4. Previously, it was clashing with Akshay Kumar‘s Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Many would think it’s SRK took the decision just to avoid a clash but what people didn’t realise is that the Raees star has hit the bull’s eye with this decision. He not only got a solo release but two back to back holiday weekends as well. So when he was asked to explain what prompted this move, Shah Rukh told Mumbai Mirror that he isn’t a fan of a clash either. (Also read: Toilet Ek Prem Katha-Jab Harry Met Sejal clash averted and Shah Rukh Khan deserves a slow clap for that – here’s why)

Shah Rukh said, “Sometimes, it is unavoidable to have two big films release on the same day because the next available date may be too far off. I’d have adjusted the release of Raees as well if it was possible but the next available date was August 4, which would mean shifting Jab Harry Met Sejal to January, 2018. Raees was already a little delayed because of my knee injury and sitting on it for another six-seven months was not a good idea. Red Chillies Entertainment’s (SRK’s banner) films are mounted well and marketed widely. They can utilize 5000 theatres on their own during opening weekends. With another release, unfortunately, it becomes a 50-50 and the film doesn’t reach out to the scale it was intended. Of course, we still make money, we still do good numbers, but the real possibilities get affected.”

When asked if he had any discussion with Akshay, SRK said, “Whenever there is an open date close to the original release date, one should take it. I have always gone and requested people to adjust their dates knowing that it is sometimes unavoidable. But, this time we got August 4, and were told about this decision two three weeks ago. It was a collective business decision that worked better for both the films. We have a long weekend with Raksha Bandhan coming up and our film is also a long-running one with a more nurtured, unabashed love story that does not depend entirely on one weekend. Hopefully, it will run into the second weekend as well, at the same time the other film gets its solo release.”

Clearly, Shah Rukh Khan and his team have worked it out pretty well and now there is no stopping this film.