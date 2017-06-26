Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana: Children won’t be able to handle media just because they go out publicly

A few days ago we shared with you a video of how Suhana got trapped by the media on all sides, when she stepped out for Tubelight‘s screening and looked helplessly for an escape from the constantly clicking shutterbugs. The fear of being stuck was visible on the teenager’s face. She had to go through such harassment just because she is Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter and everyone wanted a glimpse of her. Today, during Eid celebrations, the actor was asked about her debut and that’s when he decided to address this issue as well. He said, “Going out publicly doesn’t mean you have to become actors. I request people that children won’t be able to handle the media just because they go out publicly. They have to finish graduation.”

Talking about it further, SRK added, “Just because Suhana is out doesn’t mean she wants to be an actress. She will have to study to be an actress.” It seems that the superstar is very clear that, for his kids to venture into films, it has to be with complete knowledge of the craft. It’s so inspiring to know that SRK wants his kids to learn the art of cinema before being a part of cinema. Earlier, when he was asked about Suhana’s interest in acting, he had said, “Suhana wants to act. And I want to say this to every child that acting is not about Bollywood. You could do theatre, television or films. It’s an interest she has and she is good. So is Aryan. Suhana likes theatre. I will be a proud father if she does well.” (Also read: An upset Suhana Khan AVOIDS the paparazzi while buddy Ahaan Pandey looks on helplessly- watch video)

We also shared with you the videos of Suhana’s performance play which made us believe that she will be as good an actor as her father. In fact, Shabana Azmi seconded our view on it. She had tweeted about the 16-year old’s talent. She had posted, “@iamsrk Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor. Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her.” SRK was overwhelmed by this praise and tweeted back saying, “How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks.”