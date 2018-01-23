Shah Rukh Khan on winning the Crystal Award in Davos: It’s the first time in my life that I’ve got an award for somebody else’s work

Shah Rukh Khan is the hottest topics of discussion on the internet right now. The actor received a Crystal Award last night at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos and gives the entire credit of it to the women and kids he has worked with. In a candid chat after the awards function, SRK confessed that the acid attack victims he has worked with have given him more than he has given them. And he says this not out of modesty but belief. He truly believes that they have molded him as a person and opens up about why he chose to work with acid attack victims and children.

He says, “I’m not saying this out of modesty but I think it’s truly undeserving. When I started working with these women, I went in with the concept of narcissistic compassion that I’m doing a good job. That’s how most people start. But when I was with them, I realised that they don’t need any empathy. They are really brave. They don’t need your charity. All they need is a sense of solidarity. They need you to be with them and they don’t need another definition. We are too eager, as a society, to give women a definition and I say women because, in this case, 85% of the acid attack victims are women.” (ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Twitterati emotional as he receives an award at World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos)

King Khan adds, “I realised that they are doing much more for me. After being in a profession where beauty is looked up to and loved and surrounded by it. We are talking about how pretty and beautiful things are all the time. And then suddenly there is this world where the beauty has been stolen away from them. And they don’t need anything but to be able to define themselves for themselves. So when I get this award, ‘t’s the first time in my life that I’ve got an award for somebody else’s work, somebody else’s courage and I genuinely believe that.”

SRK also spoke about what motivated him in the first place to work with acid attack victims and children. “Actually it’s the number. I was in the hospital once. I had to get some physiotherapy done for my shoulder. It’s a hospital I visit regularly and meet the women, kids and families sometimes. I go for rounds late at night so no one gets disturbed. There was this case of these two kids from Kashmir. Their house was bombed and they had lost their families. They had 60-70 percent burns and at the same time, I wanted to buy a new playstation for my son and all the shops were closed. I got a shop opened because I’m a big movie star (he laughs) and I got the playstation before I reached the hospital for my physiotherapy.”

“I met these kids there and I don’t think they even realised the extent of suffering they had, they were so young. I left the playstation there and I tried to get the shop opened again to buy another one for my son but I failed. I went home and told my kids about it. My kids were of the same age as the victims then so it came quite naturally to me to help them. You become more compassionate when you are a parent. I started studying and finding out from people that there are officially around 400 acid attack victims in India. It was the number that I felt I could contain and rehabilitate. If things work, I could even employ them,” he concluded.

Check out the entire conversation right here.

An Insight, An Idea with Shah Rukh Khan https://t.co/GNomHomSlI — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 23, 2018

