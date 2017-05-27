Shah Rukh Khan: Overwhelming messages for AbRam make me realise you all love him so much too

Cutie AbRam Khan turns four today. For many of his fans, Shah Rukh Khan’s son is the apple of their eye. Yep, just fours years old, Abram has a gigantic fan following. His name has been trending on Twitter since last night, and we totally get it. Turns out, this love for his son by fans was close to fresh news for Shah Rukh.

He took to Twitter and expressed that he is overwhelmed by the wished he has received for his son. He wrote, “I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful.”

A few days back SRK’s daughter Suhana celebrated her 17th birthday, and fans had asked the actor to convey their wishes to her. “And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back…am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love.” SRK wrote.

Earlier in the day SRK’s BFF Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and shared a lovely picture of Abram and wished him birthday while referring to him as fellow Gemini.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film. The movie stars Anushka Sharma as the female lead, and has been shot at scenic locations across the world including cities like Prague, Budapest. After that SRK will be seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The trailer of the film hit the internet a few days back, and we can see a silhouette of SRK for a second in it. Enough to take SRK fans to the theaters. He has also begun shooting for Anand L Rai’s untitled project in which essays the role of a dwarf. No official announcement has been made about this yet, but reportedly the cast includes Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma playing the female leads.