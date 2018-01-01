Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan should avoid doing these things in 2018

2018 is finally here and we are all set to embrace it with open arms! The last year was a perfect example of how time flies and we hope this new year gives us a chance to enjoy every moment of it. As we all are busy celebrating the new day and hoping that it brings lots of prosperity and good luck to us, we are sure our Bollywood stars share the same hopes. They are humans too and have similar wishes just like all of us. We bet they are planning to start the new year with a bang and have some resolutions that are hard to break. New Year and resolutions always go hand in hand. Many vow to hit the gym and become the best version of themselves, others plan to take up a hobby and convert it into a passion later on. But making a resolution is just so cliched, right? I mean, everyone has one in the end but very few succeed to make it work. So instead of planning a resolutions for our Bollywood stars and assuming they should follow it, why don’t we suggest them as to what they shouldn’t! We all know Bollywood stars have an annoying habit each which they should get rid of ASAP. And what better way to motivate yourself than getting rid of them in 2018? We suggest one such annoying habit of our Bollywood stars that they should quit this year. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, every celeb gets to feature in our list and we hope they take it with a pinch of salt. Here’s what our suggestion is…

Shah Rukh Khan

Being an actor with such a massive fan following on social media, we expect you to take better selfies, SRK! We know you’re obsessed with selfies and we love to see you in them but a better angle will do no harm, right? Also go a bit easy on filters for your pictures. Even Suhana Khan believes you use too much of them. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan sings a birthday song for Salman Khan and you should not miss it – watch video

Salman Khan

You are a superstar and your fans expect you to deliver blockbusters all the time. So you should try and avoid signing anything remotely similar to Tubelight in next year.

Shahid Kapoor

Yes, Shahid Kapoor, we know you have a great bod and you love to flaunt it. But clicking too many shirtless selfies kills all the fun, right? Go a bit easy on your body and our eyes and avoid clicking too many shirtless selfies this year. Instead you can upload more of Misha’s pictures…that helps. Also Read: [Photos] While Mira Rajput is away, Shahid Kapoor finds his new twinning partner

Deepika Padukone

After getting awarded by Instagram for a record 20 million followers, we think, it’s high time to start taking social media seriously. With frequent updates and more uploads, we hope Deepika Padukone gets more interactive with her fans and justify her tag of being a social media queen.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has a ‘desi girl’ tag attached to her name and we hope she takes it a bit seriously. It’s been ages since we saw her shine on silver screen here and we are missing her. Leave aside Hollywood for a while and concentrate on your B-town career, Priyanka, we want to see more of you here. Why don’t you make a resolution to stay in India for the maximum number of months next year?

Anushka Sharma

Now that she’s married, we expect her to be more open! Anushka Sharma’s Instagram account is filled with nothing but her brand endorsement shoots and promotions of her apparel brand, Nush. Between Virat and Anushka, it’s the ace batsman who was always open about their relationship and had no qualms in flaunting his love openly on social media. We hope Anushka follows in his footsteps and uploads their pictures together from now on. We would love to read some mushy captions from the actress.