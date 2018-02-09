Shah Rukh Khan pulls off a Kareena Kapoor Khan and we can’t take our eyes off him – view pic

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in Delhi, attending an auto expo. The actor wore a crisp black suit with a white shirt underneath and looked dapper as always. Not just Shah Rukh, Sonakshi Sinha, too, was present at the event. The actress wore a red shiny wrap dress by Situationist and looked stunning. She paired her attire with a choker by Swarovski and heels with fishnet socks, which failed to impress us. The centre of attention for us, however, still remains SRK. He worked up his charm in the capital and the pictures are too cute to be missed. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s JHMS song Phurr singer Diplo invites him for his Pune concert and the actor has a very adorable reply

During the event, as Shah Rukh was seen posing for the cameras, we couldn’t help but notice how the actor was pouting. As we never see SRK pout for pictures we couldn’t take our eyes off it. The more we looked at it, the more we realised as to how Shah Rukh was seen pulling off a Kareena Kapoor Khan. This picture of Shah Rukh is something we can’t stop gushing about. Not just Bebo, the pout even resembles Karan Johar’s famous picture perfect pout. As the actor is close friends with the two it seems like he has picked it up from them. Check out the pictures below:

Recently, a picture of AbRam pouting with Karan Johar went viral, and fans could not stop gushing about how cute AbRam looked. The star surely beat KJo at his own game and we wonder if AbRam is responsible for SRK pouting for pictures lately.