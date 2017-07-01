Shah Rukh Khan pulls off the Sejal wave just like Anushka Sharma for Jab Harry Met Sejal – watch video

Hooked to the Sejal wave that Anushka Sharma nailed in the fourth mini trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal? Well, Shah Rukh Khan also posted a video of the wave and we’re floored! He captioned the video,” @anushkasharma Sejal, this one’s for you! #SejalWave @redchilliesent”. Oh and that smile is enough to make your day! Looks like the wave is going to be one trend that’ll pick up soon and stay for a long time. And we can’t stop looking at SRK doing the wave. Not only does he nail it perfectly but that smile says it all! We bet you’d love the video.

There is a lot of curiosity around the film after all those mini trailers that the makers have released. We can’t wait to catch the full trailer for the film. It is one of the most awaited films of the year and will release in August 2017. The makers have also released a song from the film called Radha and it’s already catching on. People can’t stop singing it or listening to it. The film has been in the news for a lot of things other than the trailers and the song. But before we get to that, check out this video of SRK doing the perfect wave! (ALSO READ: Making of Jab Harry Met Sejal Song Radha: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-Imtiaz Ali take you behind the scenes of this fun-filled number – watch video)

@anushkasharma Sejal, this one’s for you! #SejalWave @redchilliesent A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Oh, he’s the best! Doesn’t he do it perfectly? As far as the film is concerned, it was in the news earlier for its title and how they came up with the name. But it has been in the news recently, thanks to censor board and its chief, Pahlaj Nihalani. CBFC wanted the word ‘intercourse’ removed from the trailer and even challenged that they’ll let the word be if it gets one lakh votes. Well, it clearly worked against them since fans have absolutely no issue with the word. Well, that’s going to go on for a while now.

Coming back to the video SRK posted, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.