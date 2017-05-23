Shah Rukh Khan quips that he can’t afford a superhero suit for Ra.One sequel

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his sense of humour, just as much he is known for his sense of humour. He can talk on the most serious topics with a dash of humour, for instance his recent Ted Talk debut. He has often said that one should be able to laugh on himself. Showing an example of his humour, SRK took a jibe at himself while sharing a poster of the upcoming film Bank Chor.

Bank Chor stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, and the promotionals strategy of the heist film has been very different. Y-Films released a series of spoofed posters of popular movies, like Dangal, Begum Jaan, Tubelight, in order to promote Bank Chor. Adding to the funny line up of spoofed posters, was a take on Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One poster. Yep the superhero film featuring SRK, that came out in 2011. The tagline on the spoofed poster says that they could not afford to shop for this suit so they photoshopped it. Though the trump card was SRK’s reply to this hilarious poster.

SRK tweeted “I also couldn’t afford the suit for part2… Dekhna bhai if u get a chance during ur robberies get me one too!!”

I also couldn’t afford the suit for part2… Dekhna bhai if u get a chance during ur robberies get me one too!! https://t.co/z3ipp9tQMm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2017

Isn’t it endearing to see a man of his stature make a self deprecating joke? Provides a new perspective to life!

Well as long as we are talking about the sequel of Ra.One we should remember that there is a strong possibility of it happening. Director Anubhav Sinha has said that he had met up SRK to talk about a potential sequel and the actor is very “keen” on doing it. Well, fingers crossed! Hope we get to see a sequel to Ra.One soon.

Before that, Bank Chor hits the theaters on June 16.