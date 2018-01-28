Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have a gala time at an event – view HQ pics

Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh and others came together to celebrate International Customs Day and trust us when we say, the night was one to remember for. Our B-town folks sure know how to entertain their fans and they can never go wrong in that. Grooving on some of their iconic songs and striking a chord with the crowd gathered at the venue, SRK, Ranbir, Sridevi and Sushmita Sen had a blast throughout the evening. They were later joined by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and the most sought after man these days – Ranveer Singh. Also Read: Varun Dhawan brings the house down as he sings Tan Tana Tan at a special event – watch video

Ranveer Singh who's busy getting applauded for his stellar performance in recently released Padmaavat and shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy simultaneously, took some time off to attend the same celebratory event. If you're wondering about Deepika Padukone and if she joined her beau Ranveer for the same, then we might have an answer here. DP was busy celebrating the phenomenal success of Padmaavat by relishing on authentic Rajasthani cuisine at a popular restaurant in the city and interacting with her fans there. Guess that's the reason she decided to skip the bash.

Shah Rukh Khan who’s always a favourite with the crowd was seen dancing and laughing his heart out on the stage. Ditto was the case with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The Badrinath ki Dulhaniya pair was so engrossed in entertaining the masses that it was difficult to take our eyes off them. Alia performed with Anushka on stage while Varun couldn’t stop singing his popular song Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa 2. To sum it all, the night turned out to be a whole lot entertaining and engaging, thanks to our beloved actors.